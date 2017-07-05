RHP Corey Kluber had one of his best starts of the season Tuesday, but still got tagged with the loss. Kluber pitched eight innings, allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. "I don't think that strikeouts are necessarily the only way to reflect a good game," Kluber said. "I think I made some good pitches today where the at bat didn't end in strikeouts."

2B Jason Kipnis bobbled a grounder hit by 3B Cory Spangenberg in the fifth inning that could have been an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning, but instead it became just a force out at second that allowed DH Hector Sanchez, the runner at third, to score the only run of the game. "It caught me in the bad part of the glove, and popped out right in front of me," Kipnis said. "At that point, I just had to rush and get one. That one needs to be turned, though. It's frustrating, especially to be the one who (messed) it up, and have it be a one-run game."

RHP Trevor Bauer (7-6, 5.24 ERA) will start Wednesday night against San Diego. Bauer has gotten better as the season has progressed. In his first 10 starts of the season he had a 6.00 ERA. However, in six starts in the month of June he was 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA. In two career starts against the Padres, Bauer is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

RHP Danny Salazar will make his second rehab start Thursday, for Triple-A Columbus. Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6, with right shoulder soreness. In his first rehab start, for Double-A Akron on July 1, Salazar pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, one a home run, with three strikeouts and two walks. "I saw Danny today and he had a huge smile on his face. He said, 'I'm feeling great. I'm starting to get back to being me,' which is ultimately what we were looking for," said Indians president Chris Antonetti. Salazar will throw between 60 and 65 pitches in his rehab start Thursday, and will make another minor league rehab start during the major league All-Star break.

3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-4 Tuesday to raise his batting average to .327, which ranks in the top five in the American League. One of Ramirez's hits was a triple, his fifth of the season, tying him with Detroit 3B Nicholas Castellanos for the American League lead. It was also Ramirez's American League-leading 46th extra-base hit of the season. Ramirez is hitting .351 at Progressive Field, the second highest home batting average in the league, behind Yankees OF Aaron Judge's .382.