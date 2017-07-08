RHP Corey Kluber, who was selected to the All-Star team, will pitch Sunday night in the Indians' final game before the break, but will not pitch in the All-Star game Tuesday. "When you look at his workload the last two years, the fact that he missed a month this year with a back strain, and because we're playing Sunday night, he won't arrive in Miami until four o'clock Monday morning, we just felt it made sense for him not to pitch," Indians president Chris Antonetti said.

1B Carlos Santana is expected to rejoin the Indians on Saturday. The Indians will have to make a move to get Santana back on the roster. He was placed on the Paternity List on July 5.

RHP Danny Salazar made his second minor league rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Columbus. In a 21-1 Columbus loss to Indianapolis, Salazar started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, all of them home runs, with four strikeouts and two walks. "Hopefully that was a step forward for him," said Indians president Chris Antonetti. "His velocity was good, but there are still some inconsistencies in the mechanics of his delivery he needs to work on." Salazar has been on the disabled list since June 6 with right shoulder soreness.

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out the side on nine pitches in the fifth inning, fanning 3B Nicholas Castellanos, CF Mike Mahtook and SS Jose Iglesias consecutively. "When you see big-league hitters missing the ball by five feet, that means he's doing something right," said SS Francisco Lindor of Carrasco.

LHP Andrew Miller said Indians players are relieved and excited that manager Terry Francona's health problems have been addressed and that he'll be rejoining the team in a week. Francona underwent a successful cardiac ablation procedure on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic to correct an irregular heartbeat. After a week of rest and recovery, Francona is scheduled to return to the team on July 14. "Selfishly. we want him back. He's a big part of the mood in the clubhouse and the way things go," said Miller. "I'm happy he's getting this sorted out. You could tell he wasn't quite right and it was kind of eating at him."

OF Michael Brantley might be the most excited of the five Cleveland players selected for the All-Star team. Brantley made the team after missing virtually all of last season with a shoulder injury. It was a long road back, and his All-Star selection validates that journey. "There were some dark days, some long nights," he said. "Nothing was guaranteed, not even coming out of spring training. I didn't know if I was going to make the opening day roster. But it all paid off. The shoulder's doing great."