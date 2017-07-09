RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday to make room for Carlos Santana, who returned from the paternity list. Armstrong has appeared in 16 games for the Indians this season and is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis left the game in the third inning on Saturday night after straining his right hamstring while running to first base. "It's a mild strain. We'll see how it is tomorrow," acting manager Brad Mills said.

1B Carlos Santana was activated off the paternity list on Saturday. He had missed the previous three games. "It gave him a little bit of a mental break, and it's nice to have his presence back in the lineup," acting manager Brad Mills said. Santana clubbed two doubles in the game, one of them off RHP Justin Verlander. Thirteen of Santana's 18 career hits vs. Verlander are for extra bases -- eight home runs and five doubles.

OF Bradley Zimmer hit his first major league triple in the eighth inning on Saturday off RHP Bruce Rondon, driving in the Indians' third run. In the last six games, Zimmer is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.

RHP Mike Clevinger has faced the Detroit Tigers twice in less than a week and he has won both games. He is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in the two games. "He's improving with every start, and it's sure nice to see," Indians acting manager Brad Mills said. "This should give him a lot of confidence going into the (All-Star) break."

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out the side on nine pitches in the fifth inning Friday night. Carrasco is just the second pitcher in Indians history with a so-called "immaculate inning." The other was RHP Justin Masterson, who did it against Boston in the fourth inning on June 2, 2014.

LHP Andrew Miller pitched two scoreless innings on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, retiring all six batters he faced. It was Miller's first appearance since July 1. The six days of rest is Miller's longest stretch between appearances since the 2016 All-Star break.

OF Michael Brantley accounted for the only run in the first seven innings of Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. That came in the fifth inning when he capped a lengthy at-bat vs. RHP Justin Verlander by ripping a double into the gap in right-center field, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead. "I just tried to battle. He stays on the corners of the plate, so I just tried to keep fouling them off until I could get one I could handle," Brantley said. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said, "Brantley's a good hitter. He's going to the All-Star Game for a reason."