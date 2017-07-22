LHP Tyler Olson's contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Olson takes the place of LHP Boone Logan, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn lat on his left side. In 33 relief appearances at Columbus, Olson was 2-0 with two saves and a 3.32 ERA while averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opposing teams to a .194 batting average. Left-handed hitters batted .132 against Olson. "He's gotten a lot of left-handers out," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He has a funky arm action, with some deception and a lot of movement on his fastball, if he keeps in in the zone." Olson made his Indians debut in the sixth inning Friday. He faced one batter and hit him with a pitch.

RHP Corey Kluber, who was supposed to start Friday, had his start pushed back to Sunday because of a sore neck. Josh Tomlin would start Sunday if Kluber can't, but Indians manager Terry Francona said, "All signs point to Kluber starting Sunday."

RHP Trevor Bauer got the win on Friday night against the Blue Jays despite only working five innings and needing 112 pitches to get that far. He gave up three runs and six hits, with six strikeouts and four walks. "He had a lot of deep counts" Indians manager Terry Francona said. "A lot of 3-1 and 3-2 counts. His stuff was good, but you look up after five innings and he's at 110 (pitches). That makes it hard to let him go around the lineup the next time."

1B Carlos Santana, who is hitting .349 in July (15-for-43), was 2-for-5, and one of the hits was a double. Santana has eight doubles in July, tying him for the second most in the majors, behind Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield, who has 11.

RHP Danny Salazar will be activated off the disabled list and start Saturday against Toronto. It will be Salazar's first start for the Indians since May 27. In 12 appearances (10 starts), he is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA. "It's been a while, but to get him back, and to get him pitching the way he can pitch, it's exciting," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

3B Jose Ramirez hit his American League-leading 30th double in the fourth inning on Friday night. In the last 21 years, only two Indians have led the AL in doubles: Grady Sizemore with 53 in 2006 and Michael Brantley with 45 in 2015.

DH Edwin Encarnacion had three hits, including a single, double, home run, and four RBIs on Friday night against the Blue Jays. That he did it against his former team made it even sweeter. "I always try to give my best, no matter who we're playing against, but thank God I was able to have a good game against my ex-team," said Encarnacion, who spent the last eight years with the Blue Jays before signing with Cleveland as a free agent last winter. "He really picked us up tonight," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Encarnacion leads the Indians with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. He has hit 20 homers in six consecutive seasons, joining Seattle DH Nelson Cruz and Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton to have hit 20 or more homers in each of the last six years.

LHP Boone Logan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn lat on his left side. Logan suffered the injury while pitching in a game Wednesday in San Francisco. "He's going to miss significant time. He's going to be down for a while," Indians manager Terry Francona said. In 38 relief appearances, Logan was 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley hit five home runs in April but hasn't hit one since. He missed virtually all of last year with a shoulder injury. In the three years before that, he hit 15, 20 and 10 home runs. However, he has gone 199 at-bats since his last home run, which came April 30. He has hit .291 since then but with no homers. Indians manager Terry Francona said he isn't concerned about Brantley's lack of home runs since April. "Whether he hits the ball over the wall or not, his presence in the lineup helps us win games," Francona said.