LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus a day after he was recalled from Columbus. Merritt pitched one scoreless inning of relief in the Indians' 13-3 win on Friday night over the Toronto Blue Jays. "It's almost unfair to call a player up for one day, but he could give us protection (Friday, out of the bullpen) with his length," Giants manager Terry Francona said. "One thing we know about Ryan, when he comes into games, you know he's going to throw strikes."

RHP Corey Kluber, whose start was pushed back two days because of a stiff neck, will start Sunday vs. Toronto. It will be Kluber's first start since July 15. Kluber spent most of May on the disabled list. In nine starts since coming off the DL, Kluber is 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA while holding opposing teams to a .160 batting average. In those nine starts, Kluber is averaging 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings (94 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings).

SS Francisco Lindor's game-winning home run leading off the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday night was his first career walk-off home run. Lindor's homer came after he made what could have been a critical error in the top of the 10th inning that allowed the Blue Jays to get runners at first and second with no outs. Indians relievers wiggled out of that jam, and in the bottom of the 10th Lindor ended the game. "I wasn't trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to get on base. But that's the best way to end the game. It's cool. I'm glad we won, that's the most important thing," said Lindor.

RHP Danny Salazar was activated off the disabled list and started the game Saturday night. Salazar had been on the disabled since June 6 with right shoulder soreness, but he looked plenty healthy against Toronto, pitching seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks. "He came right out of the chute attacking hitters with his fastball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He was really commanding his fastball and you could tell he was confident. That was the biggest thing." The return of Salazar to the rotation has Francona excited. "It's almost like a trade," he said. "We're getting a pitcher who is fresh. That's a big lift for us."

3B Jose Ramirez continues to impress everyone with his production and his versatility. Ramirez leads the American League with 52 extra-base hits, he's tied for the league lead with 30 doubles, is second in triples (5), third in batting average (.326), third in hits (116) and tied for fifth in runs (64). He also has started 73 games at third base and 20 at second base. "He helps us a lot with his versatility, and the way he plays the game is leadership by example," Indians manager Terry Francona said.