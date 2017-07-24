RHP Corey Kluber, who has been nearly unbeatable since coming off the disabled list, dominated the Blue Jays on Sunday. Kluber struck out a season-high 14 batters in 7 2/3 innings. "Their hitters were aggressive the whole series and we did a pretty good job of using that aggressiveness, not just to get strikeouts, but to get quick outs," said Kluber. "He's one of the best in baseball, and that may have been the best I've seen him," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. In 10 starts since coming off the disabled list, Kluber is 5-1, with a 1.52 ERA, while averaging 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opposing teams to a .163 batting average. "It's nice to put his name in there every fifth day," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

OF Brandon Guyer's three-run double off left-hander J.A. Happ capped a four-run Indians' first inning. "That was a really big hit for us," manager Terry Francona said. "He was such a force for us in the second half of last season, because he's so productive vs. left-handed pitchers." Last year, the right-handed hitting Guyer hit .336 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 122 at-bats against left-handers. This year he's hitting .190 with one home run and seven RBIs in 63 at-bats against lefties.

SS Francisco Lindor's walk-off home run Saturday night was the Indians' first since Aug. 19 of last year, when OF Tyler Naquin hit a walk-off, inside-the-park homer, also against Toronto. In his last seven games, Lindor is hitting .429 (12-for-28), with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

1B Carlos Santana hit in the leadoff spot Monday for the first time since May 13. Left-handed-hitting OF Bradley Zimmer had been hitting leadoff, but with LHP J.A. Happ starting for the Blue Jays, Indians manager Terry Francona moved the switch-hitting Santana into the leadoff spot. It was Santana's 36th start in the leadoff spot.

OF Michael Brantley's two-run home run in the sixth inning was his sixth blast of the season, but his first since April 30. Brantley went 54 games and 206 at bats between home runs. "I don't get caught up in how many, or when they come," manager Terry Francona said. "With the quality of Michael's at bats, the home runs will come. But it's his gap power that is more important than anything."