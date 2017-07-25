LHP Tyler Olson, who brought up from Triple-A Columbus has appeared in two games in relief, and impressed Manager Terry Francona. "We liked him in spring training, because his ball moves everywhere," Francona said. "If he can harness it and stay out of the middle of the plate, he's a really interesting guy. He's a guy who could pitch a full inning (not just as a matchup lefty)."

1B Carlos Santana, a switch-hitter, hit two home runs, one from each side of the plate. It's the fourth time in his career Santana has hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game. Through June, Santana was hitting .225. But in July he is hitting .333, with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 54 at bats. "He doesn't wear down," Manager Terry Francona said. "The more at bats he gets, the better hitter he is, and it's very welcome, because he's going to play a huge part for us going forward."

DH Edwin Encarnacion leads the majors with 46 home runs in interleague play since the start of the 2010 season. Encarnacion's 101 RBIs in interleague play over that same span, rank third in the majors.

RHP Josh Tomlin produced a vintage Tomlin start Monday, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. "When he's going good, that's what he can do," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He works ahead, and doesn't let things rattle him. He gave our offense a chance to get going. Tomlin's six strikeouts occurred during the second through the fourth innings when he struck out six in a row. "I'm not a strikeout pitcher. I don't know (how) guys like Kluber get so many strikeouts," he said. "My game is missing barrels and getting people to put the ball in play."

OF Austin Jackson will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Jackson has been on the DL since June 27 due to a left quad strain.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been on the DL since July 14 with a strained right hamstring, should be ready resume playing in a couple of weeks, according to Manager Terry Francona.