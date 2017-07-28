SS Francisco Lindor, who hit better than .300 in his first two years in the league, may not get there this year, but he is making a surge. Lindor, who drove in what became the winning run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, had hits in all seven games in the Indians' 7-0 homestand. Lindor hit .393 in those seven games. After hitting .214 in June, Lindor is hitting .312 in July. Lindor's low water mark came on the Fourth of July, when his average was a season-low .246. Since then he is hitting .355 to raise his season average to .267.

RHP Trevor Bauer picked a good time to pitch a season-high eight innings Thursday. It came on a day when manager Terry Francona wasn't going to use two of his top relievers, LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Bryan Shaw, both of whom needed a day off. Bauer responded by throwing 116 pitches in eight innings, allowing one run on seven hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. "Boy did (Bauer) clutch up. He got out of a couple of jams and competed like crazy. He really got after it," Francona said.

1B Carlos Santana's solo home run in the second inning was the 164th homer of his career. That moved him past Ken Keltner and into 11th place on the Indians' all-time home run list. No.10 on that list is Rocky Colavito, with 190 homers. In the month of July, Santana is batting a team-high .328, with eight doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs in 67 at-bats.

RHP Danny Salazar, who was spectacular in his first start since coming off the disabled list, will make his second start Friday in Chicago against the White Sox. After spending six weeks on the disabled list with right shoulder soreness, Salazar was activated and started Saturday's game against Toronto, pitching seven scoreless innings on one hit, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

OF Bradley Zimmer doubled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to five games. During the seven-game homestand, Zimmer batted .385 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.