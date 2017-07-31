2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring) played 2B for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday as he continued a minor league rehab assignment. He had been penciled in at DH on Saturday, but the game was rained out. Putting Kipnis in the field marked the next step, but the team does not have a timetable for his return. "There's got to be a little bit of a progression," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

SS Francisco Lindor hit his 16th home run of the season to lead off the third inning. He is batting .390 (16-for-41) during a 10-game hitting streak.

CF Bradley Zimmer's seventh-inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .440 (11-for-25) during the streak.

RHP Josh Tomlin left the game after four hitless innings with left hamstring tightness, ending a streak of three straight quality starts. "He'll fight you tooth and nail to stay in a game, part of why we like him so much," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "But we also can't let him hurt himself."

LF Austin Jackson had two hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .500 (13-for-26) during that span, and is batting .346 (9-for-26) against the White Sox this season.