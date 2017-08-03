FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 7 hours ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Adam Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace LHP Andrew Miller, who was charged with a blown save in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Josh Tomlin is expected to miss at least six weeks after an MRI confirmed a "mild-to-moderate" left hamstring tendon strain.

LHP Andrew Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, the Cleveland Indians announced on Wednesday. Miller hit a batter, surrendered a walk and allowed a three-run double to Eduardo Nunez on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has issued 10 free passes in his last 19 games (22 2/3 innings), a total that eclipses the nine walks he recorded during the 2016 season (74 1/3 innings).

