LHP Tyler Olson, who has pitched just 19 innings in his brief major league career, is the only left-hander in the Indians' bullpen, with LHP Andrew Miller (right knee patellar tendon tendinitis) having been placed on the 10-day disabled list. In four relief appearances with the Indians, Olson has pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings on three hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. In 34 relief appearances at Triple-A Columbus, Olson had a 3.21 ERA, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings and an opponents' batting average of .189. "We may have to piece it together a little more out there (with Miller on the DL), but the early returns on Olson have been really good," said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Perci Garner was released by the Indians. He had been designated for assignment July 31 to make room for Joe Smith on the 40-man roster. Garner was pitching at Triple-A Columbus.

RHP Corey Kluber tossed his third complete game of the season and the 11th of his career, a three-hitter that improved his record to 9-3 and reduced his ERA to 2.77. Kluber struck out 11 and walked one. He has struck out eight or more batters in 12 consecutive starts. Only three other pitchers in major league history have done that, and they are all in the Hall of Fame: Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and Nolan Ryan. "That's pretty cool," Kluber said. "All three of those guys, I grew up watching and idolizing. To be mentioned with them is an honor."

2B Jason Kipnis will play for Triple-A Columbus Friday on a rehab assignment, and if he has no setbacks, the Indians will activate him off the disabled list on Sunday. Kipnis has been on the DL since July 9 with a strained right hamstring.

SS Francisco Lindor's home run in the seventh inning was his career-high 18th of the season, and it extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. Despite hitting a modest .272 this year, Lindor is the only player in the majors with three separate hitting streaks of at least 12 games.

C Yan Gomes, halted his 0-for-13 hitless streak with a two-out, two-run double off the left-field wall in the sixth inning. "That was a really nice swing, and he needed it," manager Terry Francona said. "It was awesome to be able to help (RHP Corey) Kluber stretch the lead," said Gomes, whose hit bumped a 2-0 Indians lead to 4-0.

RHP Mike Clevinger is temporarily being moved out of the rotation and into the bullpen. Because of a rainout Thursday in Boston and a scheduled off-day Monday, the Indians are going with a four-man rotation for the next few days. "He'll be in the bullpen for the next five to seven days, then we'll slot him back into the rotation," said manager Terry Francona. After a strong six-start run in which he was 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA, Clevinger in his last two starts is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA.