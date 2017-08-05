3B Giovanny Urshela isn't hitting much (.213), but he has made several spectacular defensive plays since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on July 9. The latest came in the fifth inning Friday night. With the Indians leading 4-1, the Yankees had runners at first and third with one out. OF Clint Frazier hit a high chopper to third, behind the bag, near the foul line. Urshela made a leaping catch and, while still in mid-air, threw a strike to C Roberto Perez, who tagged the runner for the second out. "An incredible play," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It's one thing to make the catch, but then his only play was at home, and that was a long shot. But the throw was on the money." Yankees manager Joe Girardi could only shake his head. "Unbelievable," he said. "That was some kind of play. As good as I've seen this year."

RHP Corey Kluber's 11 strikeouts Thursday night pushed his career total to 1,108, moving him past Gary Bell (1,104) into eighth place on the Indians' career list. No. 7 on that list is Mel Harder (1,160).

2B Jason Kipnis was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday for Columbus. Kipnis has been on the DL since July 9 with a strained right hamstring.

SS Francisco Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his hitting streak at a career-high 13 games on Friday night. During his hitting streak, Lindor hit .370 (20-for-54).

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings on Friday against the Yankees to improve his record to 10-8, tying him with RHP Carlos Carrasco for the most wins among Indians pitchers. Bauer worked seven innings, allowing one run and seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. "He was efficient early, then found his rhythm and started getting the strikeouts," manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Danny Salazar (4-5, 4.63 ERA) will start Saturday vs. the Yankees. Salazar spent seven weeks on the disabled list with right shoulder soreness. In two starts since being activated off the DL on July 22, Salazar is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and has held opposing teams to a .095 batting average with 16 strikeouts and two walks in 13 innings.

INF Daniel Robertson was activated off the disabled list and had a single in the ninth inning of Friday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers. The Rays will likely go with Adeiny Hechavarria at short and Brad Miller at second most of the time, but Robertson can fill in for either, and even at third base if Evan Longoria needs a DH day.

LHP Boone Logan has been shut down from all throwing and is likely out for the remainder of the season with a high-grade Latissimus strain. Logan, who was 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 relief appearances, was placed on the disabled list July 21.

OF Austin Jackson had an RBI double in the second inning on Friday night against the Yankees, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. That's Jackson's longest hitting streak since an 11-game streak in 2014. During his streak, Jackson is hitting .410 (16-for-39), raising his season average to .326.