RHP Adam Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, to make room on the roster for OF Abraham Almonte, who was recalled from Columbus. Plutko was recalled from Columbus on Aug. 2, when LHP Andrew Miller was placed on the disabled list. Plutko did not appear in a game with the Indians.

2B Jason Kipnis will be activated off the disabled list Sunday. Kipnis has been on the DL since July 9 with a strained right hamstring. Kipnis has appeared in 66 of the Indians' 108 games, hitting .232, with eight home runs and 26 RBIs.

1B Carlos Santana accounted for the Indians' only run when he belted a 3-1 pitch from LHP Jordan Montgomery over the left field wall in the second inning. It's the switch-hitting Santana's 16th home run of the year, seven of which have come while hitting right-handed. That's the second most homers he's hit batting right-handed in his career. He hit eight in 2014. Over his last 12 games Santana is hitting .302 (13-for-43) with six homers, a double and nine RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar had his third consecutive outstanding start since coming off the disabled list. Salazar held the Yankees to one run on four hits in seven innings, striking out 12 and walking three. Salazar was strong throughout. In his last inning, the seventh, he struck out the side in order. "It's good to see," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "Especially late in the game like that. When he's nearing the end of the game, his last pitch I think was 98 (mph), and there was some purpose behind it." In three starts since coming off the disabled list on July 22, Salazar is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

OF Abraham Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Almonte has split the 2016 season between Cleveland and Columbus. In 123 at bats with the Indians he has hit .244, with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs. In 67 at bats at Columbus he hit .269, with two homers and five RBIs.