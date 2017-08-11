Dickerson homers to power Rays past Indians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two long slumps came to an end Thursday night, and the Tampa Bay Rays broke out in a big way with Corey Dickerson's three-run homer with two out in the eighth to give them a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field.

Dickerson broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with his home run, and even with four runs, the Rays (59-57) had mustered four runs in their previous five games, including three shutout losses. They were mired in a 1-1 tie with two runners on base, and with one swing, Dickerson got himself and his team out of respective slumps with his 22nd home run of the season.

"Huge. We needed it. He needed it," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Any time you're going through a funk like that, to have it be such a huge impact on the game is pretty special."

Alex Colome pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 34th save.

Cleveland (60-52) has had its own struggles at the plate, losing four of the last five and scoring a combined five runs in those four losses.

Related Coverage Preview: Indians at Rays

"We're kind of going through one of those where we had four hits, so when we had opportunities, which were few, you have to cash in, and we didn't," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Nick Goody (1-2) took the loss after serving up Dickerson's homer, while Tampa Bay's Tommy Hunter (2-2) got a well-deserved win after recording five outs in a tie game.

The Rays ended a team-wide 0-for-31 slump with runners in scoring position when Logan Morrison got an RBI single to level the score in the fifth inning.

The Rays had a runner at third with one out in the eighth after Adeiny Hechavarria singled, stole second and took third on an errant throw by catcher Yan Gomes. Twice, the Rays tried a squeeze bunt with Mallex Smith. He popped the bunt up the first time, avoiding a double play only when the ball just fell out of a diving Giovanny Urshela's glove. The second time, a pop was again dropped, but Smith was out for a foul-ball bunt with two strikes.

Jesus Sucre was hit by a pitch, setting up Dickerson's huge home run.

"It's been a pretty tough couple of weeks. The whole team, not just me, had to battle," Dickerson said. "I think a lot of the energy has been coming back. It means a lot. That's what I'm expected to do. It's why I play this game."

The Indians had a chance to go ahead in the seventh when Dickerson misplayed a would-be single by Austin Jackson into a triple, putting the go-ahead run at third with one out. Hunter came in for Snell, got newly acquired pinch hitter Jay Bruce to pop out on the first pitch of his first Indians at-bat, then struck out Yan Gomes to end the inning and preserve the tie.

Hunter came back for a 1-2-3 eighth, with two more strikeouts.

Both starting pitchers had to settle for dominant no-decisions. Cleveland's Danny Salazar struck out eight batters while holding the Rays to one run in 5 1/3 innings, while Tampa Bay's Blake Snell lasted 6 1/3, holding the Indians to four hits and one run.

"You can see him getting better," Francona said of Salazar. "The velocity was pretty consistent. He spun the breaking ball at times. Just got it past our barrel pretty consistently."

Snell held Cleveland to three hits in the first five innings -- two of them among the first three batters as Francisco Lindor led off with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez's single for a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Tampa Bay's Lucas Duda walked and Evan Longoria singled to put two on for Logan Morrison, who hit an RBI single to tie the game. The Rays still had two on and no outs, but Salazar struck out Steven Souza and got Brad Miller to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis left the game in the sixth inning because of right hamstring tightness. He was replaced by third baseman Giovanny Urshela, with Jose Ramirez moving to second.

NOTES: Indians OF Jay Bruce, acquired from the Mets on Wednesday, made his debut as a seventh-inning pinch hitter, popping out on the first pitch he faced. He arrived too late to get in the starting lineup. ... The Rays allowed eight runs in their Wednesday loss to the Red Sox on only three RBIs -- two runs scored on errors, two on wild pitches and one on a passed ball. It was the first time in Rays history an opponent's runs exceeded its RBIs by five or more runs, and the first time that happened in any American League game since an Athletics-Twins contest in 2013. ... Rays DH Lucas Duda was back in the lineup he was a late scratch Wednesday, having taken a ground ball off his thumb before the game. He went 0-for-3 with two walks and three strikeouts Thursday.