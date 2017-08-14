Preview: Indians at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox began their hot streak the last time Cleveland was in town and hope to win for the 11th time in 12 contests when the Indians return on Monday for the makeup of a rained-out game on Aug. 2. The Red Sox scored 18 times in beating Cleveland twice to start the run and have built their lead in the American League East to 5 ½ games after edging the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi has played a big part in Boston’s surge, going 13-for-27 with four homers and 11 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak while driving in the winning run in Sunday’s 3-2 win. Trevor Bauer looks to stay on a roll when he takes the mound for Cleveland on Monday opposite veteran Doug Fister, who handcuffed the Indians the last time they visited Beantown. Cleveland took the final three contests of its four-game set in Tampa Bay over the weekend to increase its lead in the AL Central to 4 ½ games and new acquisition Jay Bruce made an immediate impact by going 5-for-12 with three RBIs. Francisco Lindor has hit safely in six straight contests and fellow All-Star Jose Ramirez is riding a five-game hitting streak for the Indians.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (10-8, 4.79 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Doug Fister (2-5, 5.03)

Bauer is 3-0 over his last four starts, allowing six runs while registering 28 strikeouts over 27 innings. The 26-year-old UCLA product, who has fanned 133 batters over 120 1/3 frames, settled for a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday, when he permitted one run and seven hits across seven innings. Mookie Betts is 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a homer versus Bauer, who is 0-2 with a 12.91 ERA versus Boston.

Fister has posted wins in his last two starts - the first against the Indians on July 31, when he yielded two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old Californian limited the Chicago White Sox to three runs and eight hits with a season-high seven strikeouts to win last time out. Jason Kipnis is 12-for-27 with a pair of doubles against Fister, who is 6-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 17 career starts versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kipnis (hamstring) came off the bench to go 0-for-2 on Sunday after missing the previous two games and could start Monday.

2. Boston 3B Rafael Devers homered in the ninth inning on Sunday to tie the game and is batting .328 with four blasts and 10 RBIs in his first 15 major-league contests.

3. Cleveland LHP Andrew Miller (knee) threw a bullpen session without complications on Sunday, but no timetable has been set for his return.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Red Sox 4