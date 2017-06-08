Arenado, Freeland propel Rockies in rout of Indians

DENVER -- Nolan Arenado shrugged off a forgettable performance and helped the Colorado Rockies clobber the Cleveland Indians 8-1 and sweep their two-game series Wednesday.

Arenado, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, tied his career high with four strikeouts Tuesday. On Wednesday, he doubled home two runs and had an RBI triple in the third inning in support of rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland.

"Obviously yesterday was pretty tough," Arenado said. "I don't know what got me going. Maybe it was the fact I didn't strike out my first at-bat. That made me feel good. 'All right, I can still hit the ball a little bit,' even though it was a little dribbler (to third)."

The Rockies have outscored opponents 32-6 while winning four straight. They are a season-high 15 games above .500 (38-23) and have a series record of 14-3-3.

Freeland, who held the Indians scoreless until the seventh when Jose Ramirez belted his eighth home run, gave up one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He didn't issue a walk for first time in his 12 career starts, had five strikeouts and got nine outs on ground balls. It was the team-leading ninth quality start for Freeland (7-3), who leads all major league rookie starters with a 3.34 ERA.

"It was a heavy day of a lot of sinkers, a lot of sliders," Freeland said. "From the bullpen into the game, those two pitches were working really well. We were able to mix fastballs in and out when we needed to, but mostly that sinker-slider combo got the job done."

Austin Jackson followed Ramirez's homer with a single that ended Freeland's 100-pitch workday. The crowd of 36,909 then showed its appreciation for the effort by Freeland, who was born and raised in Denver.

"Walking off the mound, I got chills from that standing ovation," Freeland said. "So that was pretty awesome. Day game, middle of the week, getting a crowd like that -- it's great for the city and great for this team."

Chris Rusin replaced Freeland and gave up a bunt single to Bradley Zimmer. With two outs and runners on second and third, Rusin got pinch hitter Edwin Encarnacion to tap back to him.

The loss was the fifth in seven games for the defending American League champion Indians (29-28).

"The only thing we're really consistent in is being inconsistent," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "In our game, if something comes up short, you usually pay for it. Either we make an error or starting pitching doesn't got deep or we don't get any hits.

"But what I really care about more than anything is just our ability to just value how important every game is and leave it out on the field. If it's not good enough, then we'll come back tomorrow. If we do that, we're going to be OK."

Arenado's two-run, two-out double with the bases loaded gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead in the third. Indians starter Trevor Bauer (5-5) then issued his third walk of the inning to load the bases again but struck out Mark Reynolds, who disgustedly slammed down his helmet after his foul tip was caught.

The Rockies made it 4-0 in the fourth on Charlie Blackmon's two-run double. It came with one out after Bauer gave up a leadoff single to Ian Desmond and walked Trevor Story.

Bauer gave up four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings with five walks and three strikeouts as he came back with two days' rest after a Sunday start was halted by rain after 1 2/3 innings.

"Got myself in trouble by walking people," Bauer said. "That's on me, I wasn't very good. When I got in jams, I feel like I executed pitches to try and get out of them and did the best I could to minimize the damage. The ball didn't go to people today. I don't know why."

With the Rockies leading 2-0, Freeland got a big lift in the fourth after Francisco Lindor led off with a double. Center fielder Blackmon cut down Lindor when he tried to tag up and take third on Michael Brantley's deep drive.

Blackmon's throw made it in the air to third baseman Arenado, but he had to come well off the base for the ball. With a dive, he tagged Lindor on the left foot as he was sliding head-first. Lindor was originally called safe, but the call was overturned.

"I saw Charlie get behind it well," Arenado said. "I knew we had a chance. I made up my mind I was going to dive for him, no matter what. Luckily, I got his foot. But it was all Charlie; he made a great throw."

Blackmon said, "I didn't think there was really much of a chance. I don't think I had time to pop it in there, so I tried to put it right on the bag and it wasn't. Nolan made a good play."

NOTES: Rockies RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) will leave Thursday for High Class A Lancaster. On Friday he will throw his second simulated game before beginning a rehab assignment with that team early next week. ... Rockies OF Gerardo Parra (right quadriceps strain) was placed on the disabled list. OF Jordan Patterson was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session and is expected to be reinstated Friday when he is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list. ... Indians RHP Mike Clevinger was optioned to Triple-A Columbus, and LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from that team. ... Rockies RHP German Marquez will be given one more day of rest due to right thumb soreness and start Friday at Chicago instead of Thursday. Tyler Chatwood, who had been scheduled to start Friday, will pitch Thursday.