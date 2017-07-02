Preview: Indians at Tigers

Justin Verlander has made more starts against the Cleveland Indians (50) than any other opponent and also has his most losses (22) against Detroit's American League Central rival. Verlander will get the nod for the Tigers on Sunday against the visiting Indians after the clubs split a doubleheader on Saturday following a rainout in Friday's opener.

Detroit received back-to-back homers from J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera in a 7-4 victory in the opener of the doubleheader but couldn't complete the sweep and fell to 4-10 in its last 14 games. Left fielder Justin Upton, who leads the Tigers in homers and RBIs, was a late scratch with soreness in his side and sat out both games Saturday. Jose Ramirez had a two-run blast as the Indians rebounded with a 4-1 win in the nightcap to improve to 25-16 away from home. Mike Clevinger will make the start Sunday for Cleveland, which is the only team in the division with a positive run-differential (plus-56).

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.56 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-4, 4.47)

Despite registering a season-high nine strikeouts and holding Texas to one run on two hits over six innings, Clevinger has to settle for a no-decision on Tuesday. He failed to pitch beyond five innings in each of his previous three starts - all on the road - while giving up eight runs and eight walks in 13 innings. Clevinger is 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA and .174 batting average against in five starts away from home.

Verlander ended a six-start winless drought Tuesday, giving up three runs on nine hits over seven innings to beat Kansas City. The six-time All-Star notched a season-high 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in his previous outing at Seattle, taking a no-decision after giving up three runs on four hits. Francisco Lindor and Ramirez are each 9-for-23 with a homer against Verlander, who is 20-22 versus Cleveland.

Walk-Offs

1. Tigers CF Mikie Mahtook is 4-for-8 in the series and has multiple hits in five of his last eight games.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley has hit safely in all five games since coming off the disabled list.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez has one RBI in his last 16 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3