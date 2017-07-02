Tigers down Indians in first game of doubleheader

DETROIT -- Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday at Comerica Park.

J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers for Detroit (36-43), which has won four of its last five. Jose Iglesias added a two-run double.

Shane Greene (2-2) recorded one out and got the victory. Justin Wilson struck out two in the ninth and notched his eighth save.

Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer and scored twice for the Indians (42-37). Losing pitcher Bryan Shaw (2-3) allowed three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Detroit's Anibal Sanchez allowed three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season. Cleveland's Josh Tomlin gave up four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Indians took the lead on Jason Kipnis' sacrifice fly in the third. That didn't last long as Detroit, which left the bases loaded in the second, answered with two-out solo shots from Martinez and Cabrera.

Martinez's blast was his 14th of the season while Cabrera's long ball was his 11th. Cabrera has three homers in four games since being moved into the cleanup spot.

Iglesias made it 4-1 in the fourth with his two-run double, which knocked in Victor Martinez and Mikie Mahtook.

Cleveland tied it in the seventh. Jose Ramirez had a one-out double and Lonnie Chisenhall followed with an RBI single. Sanchez was removed at that point in favor of left-hander Daniel Stumpf but Santana drilled a 3-2 pitch into the stands in right field.

Detroit responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Castellanos' triple knocked in J.D. Martinez, who drew a leadoff walk. Mahtook and James McCann added RBI singles to make it 7-4.

NOTES: Detroit LF Justin Upton was a late scratch because of right side soreness. Upton leads the club in homers (15) and RBI (52). ... Detroit has hit back-to-back homers on three occasions this season. ... The Indians won their previous six games started by Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez. ... The Tigers haven't swept a doubleheader from the Indians since Aug. 7, 1986. ... Cleveland swept nine of its last 20 doubleheaders while getting swept just once. ... Tigers OF Matt den Dekker made his first start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo on June 23. He was 0-for-3 with a walk. ... Indians 3B Jose Ramirez stretched his road hitting streak to 13 games with his seventh-inning double.