Preview: Indians at Twins

The Cleveland Indians attempt to match their longest winning streak of the season when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. Cleveland seeks its fifth consecutive triumph after outscoring Minnesota 15-5 while sweeping Saturday's doubleheader.

The Indians, who posted a five-game winning streak from April 17-22 that included three victories at Minnesota, received two-homer performances in both ends of the twinbill as Jose Ramirez went deep twice in the opener and Lonnie Chisenhall accomplished the feat in the nightcap. Ramirez became the ninth player in franchise history - and second this season (Francisco Lindor, April 5 versus Texas) - to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game. Minnesota managed a total of 13 hits in Saturday's doubleheader, including five in the nightcap, while Cleveland recorded 14 in Game 1 alone. Eddie Rosario collected three of the hits for the Twins, who are 2-5 on an 11-game homestand that continues Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-5, 5.85 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-4, 6.79)

Bauer settled for a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after giving up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Californian has had control problems of late, issuing a total of eight walks over his last two outings after handing out the same amount over his previous six turns. Bauer entered 2017 with a 1-5 record in 11 career starts against Minnesota but won each of his first two meetings this season, including a triumph at Minnesota on April 20 in which he allowed two runs over 6 1/3 frames.

Gibson won his fourth straight decision on Tuesday but has his offense to thank as he surrendered six runs and 12 hits in six innings of a 20-7 victory over Seattle. If the 29-year-old Indiana native did accomplish an impressive feat in the rout, it was the fact it was the first outing of the season in which he did not issue a walk. Gibson fell to 2-4 with a 6.26 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland when he allowed three runs over 5 1/3 frames on April 17.

Walk-Offs

1. Twins LHP Adam Wilk, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets last month, was designated for assignment after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester to start the opener of Saturday's doubleheader - in which he took the loss after yielding six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

2. Cleveland, which has outscored its opponents 35-11 during its winning streak - including a 23-6 advantage against the Twins, recalled LHP Ryan Merritt and 3B Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus and optioned Merritt and LHP Kyle Crockett to the Clippers.

3. Minnesota optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester and purchased the contract of RHP Alan Busenitz from the Red Wings.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Indians 4