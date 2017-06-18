Chisenhall (2 HRs) helps Indians sweep Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lonnie Chisenhall and the Cleveland Indians knew they were in for a long day in Minnesota on Saturday with a split doubleheader.

A rain delay in the second game only made the work last a little longer and the reward was first place in the American League Central.

Chisenhall homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cleveland beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 in the nightcap to sweep the doubleheader and surpass Minnesota for the top spot in the division.

The Indians won the first three contests of the four-game weekend series and lead the Twins by one game in the Central, the first time Minnesota hasn't owned at least a share of the division lead since May 10.

Cleveland is 7-2 against Minnesota this year.

"We knew what we needed to do when we came in here," Chisenhall said. "They were in first place and we had to beat them. They're the team to beat right now. So I think we've done OK, so far, just continue that tomorrow."

Jose Ramirez had two hits in the nightcap after homering from both sides of the plate in the Indians' 9-3 victory in the first game. Ramirez is 8-for-14 with two home runs, four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in the series. He has multiple hits in each of his last five games.

Austin Jackson and Francisco Lindor also homered in the second game as Cleveland pounded six homers in the doubleheader.

"You got two games, rain delay and everybody did something," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It was fun. It's a long day, but I thought our guys carried the enthusiasm throughout, and they did a really good job. When we went back after the rain, Lonnie with a gorgeous swing. But we played with enthusiasm."

Nick Goody (1-0) earned his first major league win in his 58th career appearance. Goody pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on a homer by Brian Dozier after relieving starter Mike Clevinger.

"Very frustrating," Dozier said of the day. "You have a lot of momentum coming in here, a lot of excitement for the weekend. We've still got a game tomorrow, but I don't know. It didn't bode so well for us today, on all accounts. Pitching, defense, swinging the bats."

Clevinger gave up one run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in four innings in his return to the rotation.

Jackson and Chisenhall hit homers in the fourth inning against Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia before rain came in the fifth inning and delayed the game for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Neither starter made it back after the delay.

Mejia (1-3) pitched 4 2/3 innings, yielding two runs, five hits and three walks. Tyler Duffey pitched for the Twins after the delay and walked Carlos Santana to lead off the sixth.

Jackson singled and Chisenhall hit a three-run homer to provide the big cushion and turn the game over to Cleveland's bullpen.

"When we made mistakes today, they hit them over the fence," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "They made mistakes, and we hit them to the track for the most part. It's a little frustrating. We haven't performed as well as I would've hoped over these first three games, but we have another chance tomorrow."

NOTES: To make room for starter Ryan Merritt, Cleveland optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Triple-A Columbus. Merritt was optioned back to Columbus after pitching the first game as the team recalled 3B Giovanny Urshela. ... RHP Mike Clevinger was recalled to start the second game as the Indians' 26th man for the doubleheader. Clevinger will have to be returned to Columbus after the game but is expected to make a start in Baltimore next week. ... Minnesota optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Triple-A Rochester before the doubleheader and called up Saturday's Game 1 starter LHP Adam Wilk. RHP Alex Wimmers was added as the 26th man for the doubleheader. ... Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar, on the 10-day disabled list because of right shoulder soreness, will throw a bullpen session Monday. ... Saturday was Minnesota's third doubleheader of the season at Target Field. The Twins still have two doubleheaders on the road remaining this season to make up games.