Preview: Mariners at Angels

The inconsistent Seattle Mariners look to halt their four-game slide when they open a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Seattle recorded a season-best six straight wins before immediately falling on tough times, including losing consecutive home games to lowly Philadelphia.

Seattle is waiting on slugger Nelson Cruz to regain his power form as his homerless streak is at 20 games despite the fact he ranks second in the American League with 59 RBIs. Kyle Seager also is below his norm after hitting at least 25 homers each of the last three seasons - his total stands at nine after going deep in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia. The Angels are biding their time until the return of star center fielder Mike Trout (thumb), as Albert Pujols is proving he no longer can carry a team. The 37-year-old slugger is batting just .202 with three homers this month, has failed to go deep in each of his last 10 games and is 0-for-11 against scheduled Seattle starter Ariel Miranda.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (6-4, 4.11 ERA) vs. Angels RH Parker Bridwell (2-0, 2.95)

Miranda, who is winless in his last four starts, is taking the mound after rookie Sam Gaviglio was pushed back to Saturday. The 28-year-old Cuban lost to Houston in his last turn as he gave up four runs and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. Miranda is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four career outings against the Angels, including a victory on May 4 in which he allowed two runs and seven hits over seven frames.

Bridwell defeated Boston in his last outing as he gave up two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old has served up five homers over 21 1/3 frames in four appearances (three starts) this season. Bridwell is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two games (one start) at Angel Stadium.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels RHP Bud Norris (knee) could be activated over the weekend.

2. Seattle RF Mitch Haniger is hitless in 11 at-bats with six strikeouts over his last three games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Danny Espinosa is 1-for-15 over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mariners 4