Preview: Mariners at Angels

After winning exactly 14 games in each of the first three months of the season, the Los Angeles Angels are determined to top that number in July. They’ll look to take another step in that direction Sunday as they host the Seattle Mariners for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Ricky Nolasco tossed his first complete game of the season and Andrelton Simmons belted a solo homer in Saturday’s 4-0 win as the Angels rebounded from a 10-0 loss in Friday’s series opener. Bud Norris was activated from the disabled list before the game and rejoins a crowded bullpen that includes several options at closer for manager Mike Scioscia, including Cam Bedrosian and Huston Street. “We have strength in numbers right now, a lot of guys throwing the ball well,” Scioscia told reporters. “There are gonna be games when Bud closes and games when someone else closes. We’ll use every bullpen piece in whatever roles and matchups come up.” Seattle has lost five of its last six games and could be without Nelson Cruz after the slugger exited Saturday’s contest in the fifth inning with a sore right knee.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (5-3, 3.44 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-8, 5.04)

Paxton turned in an encouraging outing on Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs with nine strikeouts in seven innings. The 28-year-old is 0-3 with a 7.65 ERA over his last four starts but has fanned a total of 17 batters in his last two outings. Albert Pujols is 5-for-22 with two homers against the Canadian, who is 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA in eight career starts versus Los Angeles and has posted a 2.18 ERA in three outings at Angel Stadium.

Chavez bounced back from a rough outing against the New York Yankees by allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Southern California native did not give up a home run in the loss, snapping a franchise-record 13-game streak of allowing at least one blast. Chavez owns a 1-6 record and 5.40 ERA in 18 career games (eight starts) against Seattle, and he’s struggled to contain Cruz (7-for-17, three homers) and Robinson Cano (11-for-25).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels optioned INF Jefry Marte and RHP Brooks Pounders to Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. The Mariners are 6-33 when trailing after six innings.

3. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar is 16-for-33 in eight games against Seattle this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Angels 5