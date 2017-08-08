Preview: Mariners at Athletics

(Updated: UPDATES Mariners wild card standing in first graph)

The Seattle Mariners are hoping a change of uniform will provide a spark for newly acquired Yonder Alonso when they continue their pursuit of a postseason berth in Tuesday's opener of a two-game set at the Oakland Athletics. The Mariners are 4-3 on their nine-game road trip and are only one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the second wild card spot in the American League.

Alonso's Seattle debut will come against his former team after Oakland traded the All-Star first baseman to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for minor league outfielder Boog Powell. Alonso has clubbed a career-high 22 home runs, but has been in a spiral that dropped his batting average from just over .300 in mid-June to its current .266. While Seattle split a doubleheader with Kansas City on Sunday, Oakland capped the longest nine-inning game in franchise history (4 hours, 12 minutes) by scoring five eighth-inning runs for an 11-10 victory at the Los Angeles Angels to improve to 6-3 over its last nine games. The Athletics have won six of 11 meetings against the Mariners this season, including three of four in Oakland in April.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (7-5, 4.41 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-3, 4.96)

Miranda went 5-0 during a nine-start unbeaten streak from April 28 to June 10, allowing two runs or fewer eight times, but has won only once over his last nine turns (1-3). His drought reached five starts when he took the loss last time out at Texas, giving up five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Miranda had his shortest start at Oakland on April 22, yielding four runs on seven hits in three innings.

Graveman had a forgettable performance in his return to the rotation following 2 1/2 months on the disabled list, getting rocked for seven runs on eight hits in two innings at San Francisco. He allowed six runs in his first four starts in April, but missed the Seattle series with his first trip to the DL because of a strained shoulder. Nelson Cruz has tormented Graveman, going 11-for-17 with a home run.

Walk-Offs

1. Cruz leads the AL in RBIs with 84 and on pace for 100 for the third time.

2. Athletics RF Chad Pinder is 9-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners 1B Danny Valencia, expected to platoon with Alonso, is batting .307 with four homers in 28 games versus Oakland.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Athletics 4