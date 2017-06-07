LHP James Paxton (5-0, 1.69 ERA) allowed more than one earned run for just the second time in eight starts this season Tuesday in a 12-3 victory. Paxton, making his second start since a stint on the disabled list with a left forearm strain, allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out four. Paxton admitted he might have gotten out of sync with the Mariners' offense spending so much time at the plate. "The guys were swinging it great and we had some big innings there," he said. "I just burned myself out mentally trying to stay up (between innings). It's something to learn from."

SS Jean Segura and the Mariners are reportedly closing in on a multi-year contract extension. A report from the Dominican Republic, Segura's homeland, puts the extension at $70 million over five years. Segura, who leads the American League with a .341 average despite being on the disabled list with a right high ankle sprain, is making $6.2 million this year and will become a free agent after the 2018 season. Segura has shed his walking boot and is working out in the pool, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's ahead of schedule," Servais said. "But sometimes the last part of the rehab with those ankle sprains can be the toughest with running and cutting."

OF Mitch Haniger began a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma, going 1-for-4 with a run as the Rainiers' designated hitter against Reno. Haniger, who has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a grade 2 strain of his right oblique muscle, is scheduled to play the outfield for Tacoma on Wednesday, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

DH Nelson Cruz was removed for a pinch-runner after his run-scoring single in the fourth inning Tuesday gave Seattle a seven-run lead in a 12-3 victory. Manager Scott Servais said Cruz, who leads the American League with 46 RBIs, was lifted as precautionary move after the slugger felt some tightness in his calf. "He knows his body really well," Servais said.

RHP Felix Hernandez, on the disabled list since April 26 with bursitis in his right shoulder, made a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma. Hernandez allowed five runs on four hits in two innings against Reno. He walked two and struck out three. "I'm not interested in the results so much as he's feeling healthy," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (2-6, 6.24 ERA) has lost his past three starts, failing to pitch more than 3 2/3 innings in two of them. Gallardo said he's just got to slow things down and keep it simple. "This game is hard as it is to begin with. Then you go up on the mound and start worrying about release points and arm angles," Gallardo said. "It's frustrating for me because I haven't been pitching the way I've been feeling. I need to quit worrying about the other things and just throw."