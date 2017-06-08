SS Jean Segura and the Mariners announced a five-year contract extension Wednesday, worth a reported $70 million.

OF Mitch Haniger made his second straight rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon, his first playing in the field. Haniger was in right field and went 0-for-3 as the Rainiers lost to Reno 8-3. Haniger has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a grade 2 strain of his right oblique muscle. Mariners manager Scott Servais, who often talks about being more concerned with the health of players rather than results when it comes to rehab appearances, admitted he'd like to see Haniger swinging well before returning to the majors. "You certainly don't want a guy to come back and go 0-for-15," he said.

DH Nelson Cruz wasn't in the lineup Wednesday and could miss more time because of tightness in his right calf. "He's been trying to play through it but (Tuesday night) it was barking a little bit," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Cruz was taken out of a May 30 game at Colorado and again in the series opener against Minnesota. Servais said Cruz underwent an MRI on Wednesday. "He's been swinging the ball very well, but we're trying to play big picture," Servais said. Cruz is batting .299, leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and the American League with 46 RBIs.

RHP Felix Hernandez, on the disabled list since April 26 with bursitis in his right shoulder, struggled in a rehab start Tuesday night for Triple-A Tacoma. Hernandez allowed five runs on four hits in two innings, giving up a grand slam to Reno's Ildemaro Vargas. "I was supposed to go four innings, I just got two," Hernandez told The News Tribune of Tacoma. "The timing was off, I couldn't get my rhythm. I felt weird. But pain free, and that's the most important thing." Hernandez is scheduled to make another start for the Rainiers on Sunday before perhaps rejoining the major league rotation next week.

DH Carlos Ruiz hit his first home run since April 27, 2016, a solo shot in the third inning off Twins starter Adalberto Mejia. The 12-year veteran catcher was making only his second career start as the DH, replacing the ailing Nelson Cruz. Six of Ruiz's 11 hits this season have been for extra bases (five doubles, one homer).

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched a season-high seven innings against Minnesota. Gallardo, who had lost his previous three starts and had failed to go longer than 3 2/3 innings in two of them, had only one bad inning Wednesday, giving up four runs in the fifth. Three of those came on a three-run blast by the Twins' Miguel Sano. "Whatever happens with one pitch, you can't do anything about it," Gallardo said. "You've just got to keep putting up zeroes."

RF Ben Gamel extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games with a ninth-inning single. The hit proved pivotal, as Mike Zunino's followed with a walk-off homer in a 6-5 win. "I was just trying to get a walk, hit, whatever it takes," said Gamel, who is batting .410 (16-for-39) during the streak.