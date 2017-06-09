LHP Drew Smyly, who has yet to pitch for the Mariners this season because of left arm flexor strain, threw off the mound Thursday. "That's a great sign," manager Scott Servais said. "He's been working his tail off. Once you get on the mound, you can start mapping (a timetable for his return)." Smyly said he felt "good" after throwing. "Just the next step in the throwing program. I got halfway up the mound, so I wouldn't call it a bullpen session," said Smyly, who indicated he's scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday. "One day after the next, just keep moving forward."

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, on the disabled list since May 4 with right shoulder inflammation, threw 50 pitches in the bullpen Thursday. Iwakuma told Japanese media he "felt 100 percent."

OF Mitch Haniger made his third straight rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Haniger, who has been on the disabled list since April 26 with a grade 2 strain of his right oblique muscle, went 2-for-4 with a double as the DH for the Rainiers. He also got the winning RBI, drawing a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Tacoma a 1-0 victory against Reno. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger is scheduled to play nine innings in right field Friday. "We'll see where we're at from there," Servais said.

RHP Christian Bergman (3-3) allowed two earned runs or less for the fourth time in seven starts, but took the loss against Minnesota. "Bergy gave us a chance," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "You give up only two runs to that team, most times you're going to come out on the right side."

DH Nelson Cruz wasn't in the lineup for the second consecutive game because of a right calf injury. Cruz, who said an MRI showed "a little tear" in the calf, expects to play Friday when Toronto comes to town. "It's something I can manage," said Cruz, who is batting .299 with a team-leading 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. "He's at that point in his career when he knows when to push it and when to back off," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

2B Robinson Cano committed two errors in the same game for the first time since 2009 while playing for the New York Yankees. The errors came on the same play as Cano bobbled a grounder by Minnesota's Joe Mauer and then made an errant throw to third base in trying to nail a baserunner. "Errors happen, no matter how great the players are," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He bobbled the ball and then the throw skipped on him. It's an uncharacteristic play."

OF Ben Gamel had his career-best 10-game hitting streak snapped Thursday, although he did drive in the Mariners' lone run with a sacrifice fly. He batted .410 (16-for-39) during the streak.