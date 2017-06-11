LHP Ariel Miranda, coming off his first career complete game, retired the first seven Toronto batters in order before running into control problems. Miranda allowed two runs on two hits in 6 1/3 innings but walked five. "Miranda was not as sharp as last time out," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "He walked a lot." One of the hits Miranda allowed was a two-run homer by Kendrys Morales in the fourth inning. That came immediately following a leadoff walk to Jose Bautista.

RHP Emilio Pagan was called up from Triple-A to replace RHP Tyler Cloyd. This will be the third stint in the majors this season for Pagan, who is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. He pitched four scoreless innings of relief May 23 at Washington, allowing one hit and striking out four. "Pagan's a fresh arm down there just in case," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

1B Danny Valencia wasn't in the Mariners' starting lineup Saturday against Toronto. "Danny just needs a day, he's been battling a wrist issue," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Since the start of May, Valencia is batting .325 with four home runs and 25 RBIs, tied for the third most in the American League in that span.Valencia did come on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and flew out to center field.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with an RBI Saturday, but also made outstanding defensive plays to end the second and third innings. Seager, a former Gold Glove Award winner, made a diving stop of Troy Tulowitzki's hard grounder down the third-base line and made a two-hop throw to first to get Tulowitzki by a step in the second. With two runners on base in the third, Seager lunged to his left to snare a liner by Josh Donaldson. "Seager was unbelievable," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I'm glad his arms are that long."

RHP Tyler Cloyd, who got the victory Friday with an inning of relief in his first major league appearance since 2013, was rewarded by being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. "Cloyd did a great job for us," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's a long guy, a starting-pitcher type, coming off Tommy John surgery. He's not really built for back-to-back days."

DH Nelson Cruz, who is battling a right calf injury, appeared to move gingerly around the bases when he scored from second on a single by Kyle Seager in the second inning, but beat out a potential double-play grounder in the eighth. "He's OK," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Nellie will give you everything he's got."

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, with a 65-pitch limit. Hernandez has been on the disabled list since April 25 with right shoulder inflammation. "He's looking at another rehab (start) after that," said Mariners manager Scott Servais of Hernandez's timetable to return to the majors. "We're in this for the long haul. We don't want to rush him back and then have him sit again."