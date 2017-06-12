OF Boog Powell was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for RF Mitch Haniger, who was activated from the disabled list. In 20 games for the Mariners this season, including five starts, Powell batted .179 with no home runs and two RBIs.

RHP Emilio Pagan, who was called up Saturday, pitched four hitless innings of relief Sunday against Toronto. Pagan walked one and struck out five. Pagan struck out the side on 11 pitches in the sixth inning. He got eight straight strikes before Josh Donaldson fouled off a two-out, two-strike pitch. Pagan threw one ball before fanning Donaldson. "Pagan did a great job saving our bullpen and keeping us in the game," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He did his job and then some." In his previous appearance before being sent to Triple-A Tacoma, Pagan pitched four scoreless innings at Washington, allowing one hit and striking out four.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma threw a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to make a rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Modesto of the California League, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Iwakuma has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 4 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Servais said Iwakuma would go three innings or 45-50 pitches Wednesday.

RF Mitch Haniger returned after being on the disabled list since April 26 with a strained right oblique. Haniger went 1-for-4 with a walk Sunday against Toronto. When Haniger was injured, he was among American League leaders in several offensive categories, including first in runs (20), second in on-base percentage (.442), tied for third in hits (27) and doubles (7), fourth in extra-base hits (12), tied for fifth in RBIs (16), seventh in batting average (.338) and eighth in slugging (.600). "He was playing at such a high level when he got hurt, but we've got to be realistic," Mariners manager Scott Servais said of tempering expectations. "We're cautiously optimistic."

RHP Felix Hernandez pitched five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma, allowing one run on only one hit. Hernandez walked one and struck out five. The plan is for Hernandez, who has been on the disabled list since April 25 with right shoulder inflammation, to make one more minor league start before returning to the Mariners. "We want him to be built up to go six or seven innings," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "We've got guys who can go five innings."

LF Ben Gamel went 3-for-4 with a double, and has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games, batting .408 (22-for-54) in that stretch. With RF Mitch Haniger returning from the disabled list, the Mariners' outfield is getting a bit crowded, with Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia also on the roster. "Gamel has been great for us," manager Scott Servais said. "Gamel will play."