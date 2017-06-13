1B Evan White became the 17th overall pick when the Seattle Mariners selected him with their first-round pick Monday. White led the University of Kentucky with a .373 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 41 runs in 53 games for the Wildcats. He was named to Baseball America's Second-Team All-America this season.

IF Jean Segura (ankle) fielded ground balls on Monday at Target Field as he works his way back from injury. Segura, who is batting .341 this year, last played on June 1 before suffering a high ankle sprain. Segura is expected to continue to test the ankleTuesday by doing some running before the game.

RHP Felix Hernandez will make another rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday as he works his way back from bursitis, manager Scott Servais said Monday. Hernandez hasn't pitched for Seattle since April 25.

LF Ben Gamel had a pair of hits Monday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting 19-for-44 (.432) during that stretch. He singled in the top of the second inning and again to lead off the fourth.