CF Jarrod Dyson set a new career high for home runs in a season when he launched his third homer of the year in the second inning of Tuesday's game. Dyson hit the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat over the fence in right-center field. Dyson had just nine career homers in eight seasons prior to Tuesday.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw three innings or 45 pitches Wednesday as he rehabs with Class-A Modesto. Iwakuma has been on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and hasn't pitched for the Mariners since May 3.

RHP Christian Bergman gave up nine runs on 10 hits in just 2 2/3 innings in Tuesday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota. It was the shortest outing of his young career. Bergman's last start prior to Tuesday was also against the Twins. He gave up just two runs -- one earned -- in five innings last week.

C Carlos Ruiz made his first career appearance as a pitcher as he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as a reliever. Ruiz, a 12-year veteran, hit 82 mph on the Target Field radar gun but allowed a home run to Minnesota's Eddie Rosario to lead off the inning.