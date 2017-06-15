RHP Sam Gaviglio allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday to improve his record to 3-1 on the season including 3-0 in his last four starts. Gaviglio has pitched five-plus innings in each of his six starts this season.

RHP Casey Lawrence, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma Wednesday's after giving up six earned runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings (63 pitches) in Tuesday's 20-7 loss to the Twins. Lawrence was recalled Monday from Tacoma and has a 5.71 ERA in six appearances for Seattle.

RHP Chase De Jong was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Wednesday's game. De Jong replaced right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was optioned to Tacoma. De Jong, 23, is 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA (20 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings) with 11 strikeouts in 6 games including 4 starts over three previous stints with the Mariners this season. "With our starting pitching being banged up as much as it has, there have been some outings that have gone short,: Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We've let the long man in our bullpen run with it. Unfortunately, when you do that, he's going to be down for probably three or four days. In that case, we've flipped him out for somebody else who's on the 40-man roster."

IF Jean Segura (ankle), who was batting .341 when last played on June 1, did some running and agility work at Target Field on Wednesday afternoon and participated in on-field batting practice with the team prior to Wednesday's game. "I think all his teammates want him in there as soon as possible, as I do, but we want to do the smart thing there," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We'll know a little bit more if he needs to go out and play a game or two here in the next probably couple days."

OF Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Gamel has multiple hits in five of those games and his hitting .500 (13-for-26) with five doubles during the streak.