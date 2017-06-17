LHP Zac Curtis was recalled from Double-A Arkansas before Seattle?s 10-4 loss to Texas on Friday. His reintroduction to the majors was a rough one. Curtis gave up three runs on four hits -- including a three-run home run by Carlos Gomez -- and a walk in three innings of Seattle's 10-4 loss to Texas. In his first stint with the club, Curtis appeared in two games, striking out one in 12/3 scoreless innings. Curtis, recently selected to the Texas League All-Star team, was 0-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 19 relief appearances at Double-A.

RHP Chase De Jong was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma before the Mariners' 10-4 loss to Texas on Friday. In four stints with Seattle, the 23-year-old, who made his major-league debut on April 5, is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 13 strikeouts in seven games, including six starts. In his last outing, he allowed only one hit, two walks while striking out two over four scoreless innings.

LHP James Paxton doesn't like where he is right now after struggling for a second straight start. Paxton (5-2) gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings in taking the loss as Seattle fell 10-4 to Texas on Friday night. Two consecutive two-out walks in a five-run third were backbreakers. Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI double and Beltre drove in two with a base hit. "He just doesn't have any rhythm at all," manager Scott Servais said. "Even the secondary stuff wasn't very sharp tonight as well. It is what it is. We've got figure it out. Everything looks like a struggle. He's a big part, trying to dig us out of this little hole we've created here. We've got to get him right, back on track."

RHP Mike Clevenger will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader in Minnesota. Manager Terry Francona said Clevenger will be called up as the 26th man for the doubleheader, which would leave him still available to make his next start in Baltimore because of the 26th man rules for doubleheaders. Clevenger needs to be reassigned to Triple-A after the game but isn't subject to the 10-day waiting period to be recalled.

RF Mitch Haniger, like Ben Gamel, another impressive Seattle rookie, was back on base in Seattle's 10-4 loss to Texas on Friday. He was 1-for-3 a day after failing to reach base for the first time in games he has played in, snapping a streak of 25 games. He had hits in 21 of those. He is now hitting .327.

LHP Vidal Nuno was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. He is 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 13 games this year for the Tides. He gave up one run in two innings Friday as the Orioles lost 11-2.

LF Ben Gamel continues to impress his manager with his outlook at the plate. He was good again on Friday, albeit in a 10-4 loss to Texas, going 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs. Since making his season debut on April 29, Gamel is hitting .347 with 32 runs, 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs in 46 games. He has reached base in 14 of his last 24 plate appearances. What's his secret? "He's not trying to hit homers, in a nutshell," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "There's so much emphasis on hitting home runs in our games. He's just trying to have good at-bats and it's worked out really well for him. It allows him to use the whole field."