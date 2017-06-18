RHP Rob Whalen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to add some bullpen depth. This marks Whalen's third stint with the Mariners and he was sharp Saturday, pitching two hitless innings and striking out two.

RHP Ryne Harper was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma. He was optioned to Tacoma on May 31. Harper is 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and three saves this season at Tacoma.

RHP Pat Light was acquired on waivers from Pittsburgh and sent to Triple-A Tacoma. Light had brief stints with Boston and Minnesota in 2016. He was 3-0 with four saves for Triple-A Indianpolis.

LHP Zac Curtis was optioned to Double-A Arkansas. He had been recalled from Arkansas the day before. He gave up three runs on four hits -- including a three-run home run by Carlos Gomez -- and a walk in three innings of Seattle's 10-4 loss to Texas. Curtis was 0-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 19 relief appearances at Double-A.

SS Taylor Motter got the Mariners on the board with his RBI double in the third inning. While Motter is hitting just .200 on the season, he has made the most of his hits. Nearly half (17 of 38) have gone for extra bases and he has 22 RBI.

SS Jean Segura ran the bases and worked on his lateral movement Saturday as he tries to recover from a right high ankle sprain. Segura has been on the disabled list since June 2 because of the injury. He could begin a rehab assignment Monday for Triple-A Tacoma. "It's probably a day or two of rehab," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Hopefully we'll activate him after that. I'm happy it's recovered as quick as it has."

OF Mitch Haniger went 2-for-5 as he continues to get on base. Haniger, who is now hitting .330, has now reached base safely in 27 of his last 28 games.

C Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning. That homer gave Zunino 22 RBI in June. That's the most for a Seattle catcher in a month. Dan Wilson had the old mark with 21 in April of 1996. Zunino went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games, which ties his season high.

RHP Yovani Gallardo took his first loss against an American League West team this year. He was 2-0 with a 2.41 ERA in three starts before getting charged with five runs in five innings Saturday. All five of the runs he allowed came in the first. "It's always the one inning," Gallardo said. "I've got to find a way to put guys away after two strikes. It's frustrating. I made some pretty good pitches."