RHP Rob Whalen was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for RHP Max Povse. Whalen pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Seattle Saturday, striking out two.

RHP Pat Light was claimed by Seattle. With Triple-A Indianapolis, Light was 3-0 in 22 relief appearances, with four saves, a 3.76 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. He struck out 20 and walked 15 in 26 1/3 innings.

LHP Dillon Overton was designated for assignment when RHP Max Povse was called up from Double-A Arkansas before Sunday's game against the Rangers. In nine games (one start) this season, Overton is 0-0 with no saves in 18 1/3 innings. He has a 6.38 ERA. The club now has seven days to trade, release or outright Overton's contract to the minors.

RHP Max Povse was recalled from Double-A Arkansas to add some depth to the Seattle bullpen. He was 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in nine games, eight of those starts. "It's what you dream about," he said of making it to the majors. "It was an unbelievable feeling."

1B Danny Valencia hit a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the first inning. The homer, Valencia's seventh on the season, helped him improve his career numbers against Darvish to 6-for-18. He ended seven game road trip with seven RBIs.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. It was his first game with multiple doubles this season and was his second three-hit game of the year, which is his season best. Seager was hitless in the first two games. "Fortunately they didn't catch them today," Seager said. "I thought I had swung alright the previous two days, today fortunately hit it where they weren't. Should have been trying to do that the whole time."

RHP Christian Bergman helped his road numbers by allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Bergman came into the game with a 10.61 ERA in four road starts. After allowing a two-run homer to Carlos Gomez in the second, Bergman retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced.

OF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Gamel is batting .412 in June, which is the best in the American League.