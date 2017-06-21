LHP Ariel Miranda pitched seven innings Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits, but didn't factor into the decision. Miranda struggled early, allowing leadoff home runs in the first two innings to Detroit's Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton. "He had the home runs the first couple of innings, then really settled in," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Getting seven innings pitched out of him tonight was awesome." Miranda is 7-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 14 career appearances at Safeco Field, including 13 starts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six straight home starts this season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will not be filling the empty spot in the Seattle rotation on Saturday, manager Scott Servais said. Iwakuma, on the disabled list since May 4 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, struggled in a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, giving up four runs on four hits in two innings. He was scheduled to throw approximately 70 pitches but lasted just 49. "Obviously it did not go the way we hoped it would," Servais said. "Health-wise it was OK, but the ball wasn't doing much." The manager said Iwakuma will make at least one more rehab start before being activated. "He needs a little more time," Servais said. "He's not ready to go out there at the major-league level and help us." RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 5.44 ERA) and RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.43) appear to be the leading candidates to face AL West-leading Houston this weekend. "We'll talk with Jerry (Dipoto, the Mariners' GM) and see what matchup fits best," Servais said.

SS Jean Segura, out since June 1 with a right high ankle sprain, played in his second straight game Tuesday night on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Segura played all nine innings and went 1-for-5 and scored once in the Rainiers' 7-6 victory against Salt Lake. Mariners manager Scott Servais said the plan is to give Segura a day off Wednesday and re-evaluate the situation. "I'd love to see him in our lineup Thursday," Servais said. "He won't be 100 percent, but Jean Segura at 90 percent is better than most." Segura led the American League with a .341 batting average when he went on the disabled list.

LF Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double and home run Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Gamel, batting leadoff for injured SS Jean Segura, has hit safely in 22 of his past 23 games, batting .424 during that stretch. "Gamel had another great night," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.