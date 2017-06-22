INF Tyler Smith was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma when SS Jean Segura was activated from the disabled list. Smith made his major league debut June 2 and batted .188 in 10 games for the Mariners. "He'd never really been a utility-type guy before. He learned what it takes," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "I'd have no hesitation (in bringing him back)."

RHP Andrew Moore was called up and is scheduled to make his major league debut for Seattle on Thursday in the series finale against Detroit.

CF Jarrod Dyson had no qualms about bunting for a base hit in the sixth inning Wednesday after Detroit's Justin Verlander had retired the first 16 Seattle batters in order. "I was just trying to get something started. The guy was having a perfect game on us," Dyson said. "I could tell (Verlander) was a little upset, but it's not my job to worry about how he feel." Dyson's hit sparked a three-run inning, and Seattle rallied for a win.

SS Jean Segura, out since June 1 with a right high ankle sprain, was activated from the disabled list and batted leadoff Wednesday. He went 1-for-3 and scored twice. "He came out of the (rehab start Tuesday night at Triple-A Tacoma) really well and came in today and said, 'I'm ready to play,'" Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Segura, who led the American League with a .341 batting average when he was hurt. "I don't think he's quite 100 percent yet, but he feels good physically."

RHP Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment by Seattle. Cloyd made one appearance for the Mariners, his first in the majors since 2013, getting the victory June 9 against Toronto with a scoreless inning of relief. Cloyd signed a minor league contract with Seattle on May 12 after pitching in the independent Atlantic League.

RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 5.14 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for RHP Andrew Moore, one of the organization's top prospects. Moore was called up to start Thursday against Detroit. Bergman made eight starts for Seattle, twice pitching seven shutout innings. On June 13 at Minnesota, Bergman allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. He rebounded to get a 7-3 victory Sunday at Texas, giving up two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (3-7, 6.30 ERA) was scratched from Thursday's start and sent to the bullpen when the Mariners called up RHP Andrew Moore, one of their top prospects. "I talked with Gallardo. He understands where we're at right now," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "If you look at his raw stuff, I think it's ticked up some from last year, but he hasn't been able to stay away from the big innings." In his last start, a 7-3 loss Saturday at Texas, Gallardo allowed five earned runs in five innings, with all of the damage occurring in the first.