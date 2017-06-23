RHP Max Povse's big league debut didn't go as well as Andrew Moore's. Povse entered in the eighth and got two easy outs, then allowed a double, a home run, another double and a single before being relieved. "He went right after them," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "But they put some good at-bats on him."

RHP Andrew Moore made his major league debut Thursday and got the victory against Detroit. Moore pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out four. "That was unbelievable. I felt like I blinked and it was over," Moore said. "I was pretty amped up; but, once I threw the first pitch, the nerves sort of went away and I was pretty locked in. ... It still feels surreal."

RHP Nick Vincent (2-1, 1.80 ERA) has held opponents scoreless in 26 of his past 27 relief appearances. He has thrown 12 1/3 scoreless innings over his past 14 games.

RHP Tyler Cloyd was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, a day after being designated for assignment by Seattle. Cloyd made one appearance for the Mariners, his first in the majors since 2013, getting the victory June 9 against Toronto with a scoreless inning of relief. Cloyd, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, signed a minor league contract with Seattle on May 12 after pitching in the independent Atlantic League.

2B Robinson Cano hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and matched his career-high with six RBIs in a 9-6 victory against Detroit. Cano has 13 home runs this season. "For me, it's not about how many home runs I hit," Cano said. "I'm just trying to do my job with runners in scoring position."

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Friday against Houston. Hernandez (2-2, 4.73 ERA) has been on the DL since April 26 with bursitis in his right shoulder. "I don't care who I face, I'm just happy to be back -- finally," said Hernandez, who has won both his starts at Safeco Field this season.

LF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 14 games and has hits in 24 of his past 25 games. He's batting .420 since May 28. Gamel would be the major league batting leader at .352 if he had enough plate appearances to qualify, but he's 10 short.