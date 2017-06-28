1B Danny Valencia also returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's and Sunday's games against Houston with a lingering wrist injury. With the Mariners idle Monday, Valencia got an extended rest. "Danny feels better after a couple of days off," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Valencia went 2-for-3 with a double and is batting .342 with three home runs and 19 RBIs over his past 22 games

LHP Drew Smyly, who has yet to pitch this season because of a flexor strain in his left elbow, was scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday. But that has been put on hold. "He's day-to-day right now," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

LHP James Paxton (5-3) lost his third straight decision but didn't pitch poorly. Paxton gave up three runs on just four hits in seven innings, tying his season-high with nine strikeouts.

SS Jean Segura hit a two-run homer, his first since May 18, breaking his longest homerless drought of the season at 18 games. Segura also walked in the first inning, giving him a .449 on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter this season

LF Ben Gamel was back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game with a groin injury and swollen lymph nodes. "He was battling a little infection but antibiotics cleared it up," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Gamel had a 15-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, which had started one day after his 10-game streak ended