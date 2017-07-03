OF Boog Powell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to give the Mariners some bench strength with Nelson Cruz injured. It's Powell's third call-up this season. He had a career-high two hits in Sunday's win serving as the DH.

RHP Max Povse was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in two games for the Mariners, allowing two runs in three innings.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was in Seattle's plan to return to the team and rotation last week, but a bad outing in a two-inning rehab assignment pushed plans back until after the All-Star break. He has been on the DL since early May with inflammation in his right shoulder. "He's going to pitch again at some point in 2017, we're just not entirely certain when it will be," Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto said.

LHP James Paxton had a perfect game for 5 1/3 innings Sunday before it was broken up by a Danny Espinosa single. He got tired in the seventh, issuing two walks, but finished the day allowing just two hits while striking out three and inducting nine ground ball outs.

SS Jean Segura went 4-for-5 with a double, run scored and two RBI. It was his best performance since coming off the DL. He injured his right ankle and missed 11 games. It was his second trip to the DL this season.

RF Mitch Haniger was moved up to the No. 4 spot in the lineup Sunday after hitting the ball well in the last few days. He had a single and two hard-hit line drives that were turned into outs Saturday night. He started slow after coming off the DL, hitting .235 in 18 games.

DH Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup, resting a sore right knee he injured sliding into second base in Saturday's game. "I kind of slid late and landed on the knee," Cruz said. "It was pretty sore but I don't think it's anything serious." Cruz ranks second in the AL in RBI with 69. But he has oddly gone 22 games without a home run, his last coming on June 4.