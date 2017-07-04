RHP Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for RHP Andrew Moore. Altavilla was 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA in 29 relief appearances. "We're trying to get him to simplify and pitch more consistently," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Danny's going to have a long career, but it's just growing pains right now."

INF James Lovett was traded from the Phillies to the Mariners. Signed by the Phillies in March, Lovett was assigned to Class A Williamsport June 19 and was 0-for-2 in his one appearance.

RHP Andrew Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his second major league start Monday against Kansas City. Moore went eight innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out four. "For his second major league start, Moore was very impressive," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He made some good in-game adjustments." Moore has faced 55 batters in two starts without a walk to begin his career, a franchise record.

DH Nelson Cruz, the Mariners' lone All-Star Game representative, didn't start for the third consecutive game after suffering a right knee injury sliding into second base Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. "He's better but not (good) enough to the point we can put him out there," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Cruz came on as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh and struck out to end the inning.

2B Robinson Cano, who has appeared in the All-Star Game seven times, wasn't selected for the July 11 game in Miami despite batting .280 with team-highs of 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. "You look at Robby's numbers ... he missed (11) games dealing with a leg injury," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Robby's had a really good first half. I'm disappointed (he didn't make the AL team)."

RHP Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.66 ERA), who spent nearly two months on the disabled list this season with inflammation in his right shoulder, got an extra day of rest before starting Tuesday against Kansas City. "That's the way it lined up," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "I don't know any pitcher in his 30s who doesn't appreciate an extra day (off)." In each of his two starts since coming off the 10-day DL, Hernandez has allowed three runs in six innings.

LF Ben Gamel, who started the season in Triple-A Tacoma, finally got enough plate appearances to qualify for the league leaders. He leads the American League with a .330 batting average. "It's definitely cool," Gamel said. "That's what you dream of as a little kid. But I'm more concerned about winning."