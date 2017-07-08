INF Shawn O'Malley, on the 60-day DL recovering from appendix surgery, is scheduled to begin his rehab Saturday as DH in an Arizona League game. An August return to the Mariners is possible.

RHP Sam Gaviglio, who took the loss Thursday against Oakland, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The rookie is 3-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 appearances this season, including 10 starts. Manager Scott Servais said the move was planned even before Gaviglio's last start, in which he lasted a season-low 4 2/3 innings, because he wouldn't be needed until the fifth game after the All-Star break, July 18 at Houston.

RHP Emilio Pagan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma after long reliever Yovani Gallardo pitched 7 1/3 innings over the previous three games. In two stints with the Mariners this season, Pagan is 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA. He pitched four scoreless innings in each of his past two major league games, allowing a total of just one hit.

1B Danny Valencia went 3-for-4 Friday against his former Oakland team. Valencia has eight games with three or more hits this season, tied with LF Ben Gamel for the second-most on the team.

LHP James Paxton (7-3) allowed just two runs on two hits in seven innings and matched his season-high with nine strikeouts Friday. "Paxton was really good. He turned up the dial," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "That's what ace-type pitchers do." Before the game, Servais announced Paxton is scheduled to pitch the first game out of the All-Star break, Friday in Chicago against the White Sox.

RHP Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth inning Friday. He hasn't allowed a run in 18 innings at home this season, spanning 19 appearances.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 300th career home run as the Mariners snapped an eight-game home losing streak by beating Oakland 7-2 Friday night. "It's special," said Cruz, who drove in five runs to take the major league lead with 68 RBIs this season. "It's a long way from the Dominican. Never in my dreams would I hit 300 home runs in the big leagues."

2B Robinson Cano was named to the American League All-Star team as an injury replacement, his eighth career selection for the All-Star Game and third with the Mariners. Cano is batting .279 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. "I'm happy for him, he's very deserving of it," manager Scott Servais said. "His first-half numbers deserve to be there. The game is for the elite and he's one of them. It's a great honor to be among the best in the world."