a month ago
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 18, 2017 / 4:34 AM / a month ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Andrew Moore allowed a career-high five runs and gave up three home runs in three innings Sunday against the White Sox for the shortest outing of his career in his fourth major league start and first on the road. He has allowed at least one home run in all four of his starts. Moore's ERA is 5.25.

1B Danny Valencia hit a three-run home run Sunday for his 10th of the season. He's batting .310 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBIs against left-handed pitchers this season.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 12th home run, a solo shot, in the fourth inning off White Sox LHP Derek Holland on Sunday. He has eight home runs in 20 career games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Five of those home runs have been in his last eight games at the ballpark. He's hitting .251 this season.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 19th home run in the 10th inning of the Mariners' 7-6 victory over the White Sox on Sunday. He has homered in two straight games and in five of his last eight games. He's batting .292 this season.

