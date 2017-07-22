RHP Sam Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after losing his spot in the rotation to veteran Yovani Gallardo. Gaviglio went 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 appearances with Seattle, including 11 starts. "For where we're at (in the AL wild-card race), Sam's not as sharp right now," manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Max Povse was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma when starter Sam Gaviglio was sent down. Povse, a rookie, made two relief appearances in an earlier call-up, allowing three runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He pitched the ninth inning Thursday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits to lower his ERA to 7.36.

RHP David Phelps was acquired from the Miami Marlins on Thursday in exchange for four prospects. The Marlins received CF Brayan Hernandez, the Mariners' No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB.com, and RHP Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lucas Schiraldi. The 30-year-old Phelps (2-4, 3.45 ERA) is in his first season as a full-time reliever after spending the first five seasons of his career as a starter. "David was a target player for us headed into the deadline period," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "The quality of his work, particularly over the past two years in the bullpen, in addition to his versatility (including his background as starter) made him very attractive to us. He fits our roster very well and is controllable through the 2018 season." Phelps is making $4.6 million this season and is slated to be arbitration-eligible in 2018.

LHP Marco Gonzales was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league outfielder Tyler O'Neill on Friday.

RHP Felix Hernandez had another strong start but lost a pitching duel with the New York Yankees' Luis Severino on Thursday. Hernandez (5-4) allowed just one run -- a solo homer by Brett Gardner -- on three hits in seven innings. Hernandez struck out a season-high nine batters. "Felix was really sharp and gave us everything he had," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Unfortunately, the other guy was a little better."

RHP Yovani Gallardo will return to the rotation and start the series finale Sunday against the Yankees, manager Scott Servais said. Gallardo went 3-7 with a 6.30 ERA in 14 starts before being banished to the bullpen a month ago. In four relief appearances, he went 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and one save. "He handled his demotion like a true professional. He didn't pout and didn't get down," Servais said. "He simplified things in the bullpen. Sometimes coming out of the bullpen, you just say, 'Here's my stuff. Hit it.'"