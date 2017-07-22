RHP Emilio Pagan pitched three scoreless innings of two-hit relief Friday. The rookie has allowed just one earned run over 15 1/3 innings in his past five appearances. "Pagan took the ball and ran with it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's understanding what his role is down there."

RHP Max Povse was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. He had been recalled a day earlier. In three appearances with the Mariners this season, he has a 7.36 ERA.

RHP Andrew Moore (1-2) struggled against the Yankees, allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings. That included a three-run homer to Aaron Judge, a blast that nearly left Safeco Field and was estimated at 450 feet. "He made a bad pitch to Judge. Bad pitch in a bad spot and a bad result," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He does have that fastball that rises up in the zone and guys in the big leagues are going to hit that farther than guys in the minor leagues. ... Andrew's learning. I still like the way he's going about it."

RHP David Phelps, whom the Mariners got in a trade Thursday with Miami, arrived in Seattle and was available out of the bullpen. "He's excited and looking to contribute," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Phelps was 3-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 appearances for the Marlins. He said he learned of the trade after waking up to a text from Mariners RHP Steve Cishek, a former Miami teammate. Phelps said he was excited to play "meaningful baseball" with Seattle in the American League wild-card chase. "I want to win," Phelps said. "I honestly don't care what role I pitch in."

LHP Marco Gonzales was acquired from St. Louis in exchange for Triple-A OF Tyler O'Neill, who was considered one of Seattle's top prospects. Gonzales, 25, a first-round draft pick in 2013 out of Gonzaga, appeared in parts of three seasons with the Cardinals -- 2014, 2015 and 2017 -- going 4-2 with a 5.53 ERA in 12 appearances, including seven starts. He missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. "Marco is a quality athlete with high character and a strong pitching pedigree who we feel fits our roster well in both the near and long term," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. "We find his current performance, preparedness and proximity to the major leagues to be very appealing traits in a pitcher, particularly a young lefty who is now under club control through the 2023 season." In 11 starts at Triple-A Memphis this season, Gonzales was 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA.

