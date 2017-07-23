CF Jarrod Dyson was injured in the fifth inning after crashing face-first into the fence trying to track down a triple by the Yankees Garrett Cooper. Dyson, who nearly got a glove on the ball, threw it back in while still on his knees and had to be attended to by trainer Rick Griffin. Dyson finished the fifth but was replaced by Guillermo Heredia in the next inning. When first approached after the game, Dyson joked, "I'm 100 percent, bro. Just sharing playing time." Dyson said he jammed a toe on his left foot and manager Scott Servais indicated Dyson is likely sidelined for a day or two. "If I don't run out of room I probably make that play," the speedy Dyson said.

RHP David Phelps made his debut with the Mariners after being acquired in a trade Thursday with Miami. Phelps, who started his career with the Yankees, pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts. "He was really impressive," manager Scott Servais said.

2B Robinson Cano hit a go-ahead home run off New York reliever David Robertson in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Yankees tied it in the ninth to force extra innings. Cano's homer on the first pitch of the at-bat just cleared the left field wall. "You know, it's a great hitter putting a great swing on a ball," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's a good pitch by Robertson, and it's Robbie Cano, he's one of the best hitters in the game."

LF Ben Gamel, acquired by the Mariners Aug. 31 from New York, doubled leading off the 10th inning Saturday and scoring the winning run. "He was fired up to play against the Yankees," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "His hair is a little longer and he's getting an opportunity he wasn't going to get over there. Gamel, whose red beard and flowing locks would be against team rules if he still were with the Yankees, gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead in the third with his sixth homer of the season. He led off the 10th with a double off the center-field wall against Yankees RHP Adam Warren. "I saw Warren (Friday) and had a pitch in mind and got it," Gamel said of hammering a slider over center fielder Brett Gardner's head. "It was a great game tonight. They battled just as much as we did."