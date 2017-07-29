RHP Cody Martin was selected from Triple-A Tacoma, with INF Tyler Smith designated for assignment. Martin made nine appearances, including two starts, for the Mariners last season, going 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA.

RHP Casey Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to bolster the bullpen. This will be the third stint with the Mariners this season for Lawrence, who was 0-0 with a 5.71 ERA in his previous trips. He did strike out nine in five innings on June 1 vs. Colorado, setting a franchise record for most strikeouts in a game by a reliever.

LHP Ariel Miranda went six solid innings on Friday night against the New York Mets, striking out a career-high 10 batters, but hedidn't get a decision as the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 victory. Miranda allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Jay Bruce in the first inning and a solo shot by Michael Conforto in the third as the Mets took a four-run lead. Miranda responded by retiring the side in order in his final three innings and the Mariners took a 5-4 lead. "I thought Miranda was as sharp as he's been in awhile," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Unfortunately, he made a couple of mistakes on the homers."

RHP Andrew Moore, who was 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in his first six major league starts, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. "We need to get Moore back on track," said Mariners manager Scott Servais, citing the rookie's command. "He came up against Detroit and threw 18 of 18 first-pitch strikes or something like that. When he's trying to come back from down 2-0, 2-1 (in the count), he struggled." Servais said Moore still has a bright future. "I've said I think he's going to win a lot of games as a Mariner, and I still believe that" the manager said. "Where we're at in the playoff situation and trying to chase a wild-card (berth), we thought it'd be best to let him regroup in Tacoma."

CF Jarrod Dyson returned to the lineup on Friday after missing four games with a hyperextended left big toe on his left foot suffered while crashing into the center-field last weekend against the New York Yankees. "Our goal was to get him back in there (Friday night)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The swelling is down. Until he tells me he can't go, he's in (the lineup)."

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was traded to the Seattle Mariners for RHP Steve Cishek before Friday's game in New York. The trade was announced about seven hours before the first pitch, which may have given Ramirez enough time to fly from New York to Seattle. Ramirez did not pitch in Thursday's loss and went 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games, including eight starts this season. In his role out of the bullpen, Ramirez posted a 3.23 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings while holding hitters to a .189 average (20-for-106). Ramirez was initially acquired by Tampa Bay shortly before the 2015 season for LHP Mike Montgomery. "That was a tough goodbye for myself, for (pitching coach) Jim Hickey for (bullpen coach) Stan Boroski and for a lot of people. For the last two, three years, Erasmo's taken the ball more than anybody in any situation and we're very appreciative of that."

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was acquired Friday from Tampa Bay for RHP Steve Cishek, with Ramirez returning to the former club (2012-14). "Erasmo brings us a good combination of experience, versatility and control as we look to both be better in 2017, and in future seasons," Mariners executive vice president and general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. "We've added depth to our pitching staff in a variety of ways and maintained flexibility as we move forward with a player that is under club control for 2017, 2018 and 2019." Ramirez (4-3, 4.80 ERA) made eight starts and 18 relief appearances for the Rays this season. He's scheduled to start for the Mariners on Tuesday in Texas, manager Scott Servais said.