RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A without having appeared in a game for the Mariners. Martin was selected from Tacoma on Friday to bolster the bullpen before RHP Erasmo Ramirez arrived after a trade with Tampa Bay. In nine games with Seattle last season, Martin was 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA.

LHP James Paxton claimed he didn't have his best stuff, yet still pitched six scoreless innings Sunday against the Mets to set a franchise record for most victories in a month. Paxton went 6-0 in July with a 1.37 ERA, 46 strikeouts and just six walks in 39 1/3 innings. "That means things are going well," Paxton said of getting a win without his 'A' game. "My location and breaking weren't the best, but I battled. "Z (catcher Mike Zunino) did a great job calling the game and there was some great defense behind me."

OF Leonys Martin had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma to replace injured OF Mitch Haniger. Martin opened the season as the Mariners' starting center fielder, but was designated for assignment after batting just .111 in his first 15 games. Martin cleared waivers and was assigned to Tacoma, where he hit .312 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 84 games. "Any player getting sent down like that is going to have an adjustment period, to get over the, 'Woe is me,'" Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "After the first 10 days, it's, 'OK, how do I get back (to the majors).' The other guys played so well, it was going to take an injury for him (to return)." Martin, playing right field, made a diving catch on a Curtis Granderson liner in the top of the second, then hit a 396-foot home run down the right-field line in the bottom of the inning. "That was fairly exciting for me," Martin said. "It's been a long time, playing in the minor leagues. I was just trying to keep calm and put a good swing on it."

RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial laceration after getting hit in the upper lip by a 95 mph fastball from the Mets' Jacob deGrom on Saturday. "He looks pretty rough, like he went 10 rounds with Mike Tyson," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He knows it could have been a lot worse. He was lucky that at the last second his cheek turned just right." Servais said Haniger, who is batting .255 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 57 games, would miss "at least a couple weeks."

IF D.J. Peterson, a first-round draft pick in 2013, was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for OF Leonys Martin. In 103 games for Triple-A Tacoma, split between first and third base, Peterson was batting .264 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez joined the team after being acquired Friday in a trade with Tampa Bay for RHP Steve Cishek. Manager Scott Servais said Ramirez will start Tuesday in Texas. Ramirez, who started his career in Seattle, playing for the Mariners from 2012-14, was 4-3 with the Rays with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games, including eight starts.

LF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games with a sun-aided triple in the second inning Sunday that Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes lost in the sky. Gamel had a 15-game streak earlier this season and also a 10-game run. He's batting .319 during the current streak with 13 runs, three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs.