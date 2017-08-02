RHP James Paxton, who went 2-0 with 13 scoreless innings of work, shared American League player of the week honors with Texas 3B Adrian Beltre. Paxton allowed just 10 hits in his 13 innings of work, struck out 18 and didn’t walk a batter in completing a 6-0 July.

3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday in his 1-for-5 night with a double. In 56 games at Globe Life Park, Seager is now batting .323.

SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to seven games on Monday with his third-inning single, the first hit for the game for the Mariners. Segura, who went 1-for-4, has one hit in each of the games and is 7-for-27 in that stretch.

2B Robinson Cano gave Seattle a 6-4 lead with his double in the ninth on Monday. Cano now has eight extra-base hits off left-handed pitchers this year with four doubles and four home runs.

RHP Felix Hernandez didn’t figure in the decision Monday, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings, but he played a part in the most memorable part of the game. After allowing a two-run homer to Rougned Odor in the first inning, Hernandez hugged friend and former teammate Adrian Beltre to congratulate him on 3,000 hits. Hernandez decided he was going to do something Sunday. “My first thing that came to my mind was just go to home plate and congratulate him,” Hernandez said. “What he did last night was unbelievable.”