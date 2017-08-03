OF Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career stolen base in the third inning. Dyson has now been successful on 200 of 235 career steal tries. He also threw out Delino DeShields at third base in the eighth inning, giving him nine outfield assists this year. That’s tied for the most in the American League with Kansas City’s Melky Cabrera. Dyson doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. “I‘m going for 300 (steals) now,” he said. “It’s good to have. It’s a good milestone for me, especially being a backup guy basically my whole career.”

OF Leonys Martin now has hits in all three games since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma. Martin is 5-for-11 in the three games and has three RBIs in two games against Texas, his former team. He went 2-for-3 on Tuesday.

DH Nelson Cruz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a leadoff homer. The homer, the 22nd of the season for Cruz, pushed his American League-leading total to 80. He has 72 in the last 85 games. He now has homers in two of his last three games after going 11 games without a home run.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for4 with two double and three RBIs. The two doubles gave Cano 499 for his career, which moved him past Al Kaline and Torii Hunter and into a tie with Rusty Staub for the 63rd spot on the all-time list. Cano has five RBIs in the first two games of the series and 72 in his last 90 games.