SS Shawn O‘Malley (appendectomy, right shoulder tendinitis) moved his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. He is hitting .311 with two homers and seven RBIs through 14 minor league rehab games.

CF Jarrod Dyson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and stole a base in his first game in an opposing uniform at Kauffman Stadium. “Most importantly, we’ve got to come here and take care of business,” Dyson said. “But, it’s good to come here and see the home crowd, the Kansas City crowd. They’ve been phenomenal to me, my whole career here.”

1B Danny Valencia hit a solo shot down the right field line in the second inning Thursday for his 12th home run. It was his first opposite-field home run since August 20, 2016, at the White Sox.

LHP James Paxton, who starts Friday at Kansas City, went 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in July and was named the American League pitcher of the month. This will be his fourth career start against the Royals and his third at Kauffman Stadium, where he is 1-0.

RHP Yovani Gallardo gave up three runs on three hits and three walks in five-plus innings Thursday at Kansas City. He was removed after walking the first two batters in the sixth. He threw 84 pitches, 48 for strikes. Gallardo is unbeaten is his past seven outings, three of them starts. He has a 2.67 ERA since moving back into the rotation, holding opponents to a .191 average. “They make you work,” Gallardo said of the Royals. “They make you make adjustments throughout the game, and they find a way to get a hit here and there to play small, bunt and hit the other way.”